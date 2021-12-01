Difference between revisions of "Madam Boss"
|Madam Boss (Tyra Chikocho)
|Born
|Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho
April 10, 1985
Harare
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a gospel musician and comedian.
|Spouse(s)
|Ngonidzaishe Munetsiwa
|Children
|Mikayla Munetsiwa
|Website
|fb
Madam Boss also known as Tyra Chikocho real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.
Personal Details
Chikocho was born on 10 April 1985, at Harare Hospital.
She married Ngonidzaishe Munetsiwa on 5 May 2013. [1]
Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa. [2]
School / Education
She is a beauty therapist by profession.[1]
Career
Music Career
Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[1]
Comedy Career
As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[2] In April 2021, Madam Boss was appointed Ingwebu Breweries Brand Ambassador. She was appointed together with radio personality and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa and model Ben Chest.[3]
She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.
Acting Career
In April 2021, Madam Boss landed another international acting role after getting a new role in a South African SABC 1’s new telenovela, uBettina Wethu.
Madam Boss got the new role through the help of casting agency, Becky Casting Agency which is run by a South African-based Zimbabwean Bekezela “Becky” Dube. Madam Boss had just returned to Zimbabwe from Nigeria where she had a shoot for a Nollywood movie titled The Offspring.[4]
Discography
Albums
- Sunungura
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2
<ref>tag; no text was provided for refs named
Herald
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Madam Boss eyes stand-up comedy, Gemnation, published: January 18, 2017, retrieved: May 25, 2017
- ↑ Bongani Ndlovu, Why Madam Boss was appointed Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador, Chronicle, Published: April 10, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
- ↑ Keith Mlauzi, Another boss move for Madam Boss as she secures role on SABC 1, Nehanda Radio, Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: April 30, 2021