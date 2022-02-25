'''Madam Boss''' also known as '''Tyra Chikocho''' real name '''Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho''' is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside [[Shingisai Suluma]], [[Kudzi Nyakudya]] and many others.

'''Madam Boss''' also known as '''Tyra Chikocho''' real name '''Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho''' is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside [[Shingisai Suluma]], [[Kudzi Nyakudya]] and many others.

Personal Details

Chikocho was born on 10 April 1985, at Harare Hospital.

She married Ngoni Munetsiwa on 5 May 2013.

Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa. [1]

School / Education

She is a beauty therapist by profession.[2]

Career

Music Career

Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[2]

Comedy Career

As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[1] In April 2021, Madam Boss was appointed Ingwebu Breweries Brand Ambassador. She was appointed together with radio personality and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa and model Ben Chest.[3]

She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.

Acting Career

In April 2021, Madam Boss landed another international acting role after getting a new role in a South African SABC 1’s new telenovela, uBettina Wethu.

Madam Boss got the new role through the help of casting agency, Becky Casting Agency which is run by a South African-based Zimbabwean Bekezela “Becky” Dube. Madam Boss had just returned to Zimbabwe from Nigeria where she had a shoot for a Nollywood movie titled The Offspring.[4]

Discography

Albums

Sunungura

Videos

Tyra Chikocho-Sunungura. Official Music Video

tyra chikocho Nomuro

Chihuta

Nhau muririmi rweshona (ma Bond notes)

Don't mess with madam Boss

Whatsapp Message

Landlord