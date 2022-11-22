She was discharged from the hospital a few days after the accident and had fully recovered a few weeks later.

<blockquote>The vehicle Inspection Department, evaluators and police have concluded that the wheel nuts were not properly fixed, and that’s what led to the accident. It is disturbing me daily.</blockquote>

Madam Boss accused the employees of a garage of failing to properly fix the wheel nuts of her Range Rover and said their negligence caused the accident.<ref name="H-Metro"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/i-bought-my-new-car-madam-boss-dismisses-claims-she-got-a-donation/ I BOUGHT MY NEW CAR. . . Madam Boss dismisses claims she got a donation], ''Arron Nyamayaro'', Published: 21 November 2022, Retrieved 22 November 2022</ref> She said:

She was on her way to a concert in Kadoma that was headlined by South African musician Makhadzi. Madam Boss was in the company of her friends when the accident occurred.

Madam Boss was involved in a road traffic accident on 22 October 2022 a few kilometres outside Norton.<ref name="The Sunday Mail"> [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/madam-boss-in-horrific-car-crash Madam Boss in horrific car crash], ''Reporter'', Published: 23 October 2022, Retrieved 22 November 2022</ref>

In November 2022, Madam Boss was nominated for the "Ladies In Media Award" in honour of her "tireless efforts and exceptional leadership in the nation's media and communications."

Madam Boss also known as Tyra Chikocho real name Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho is a Zimbabwean comedian and actress. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.

Personal Details

Chikocho was born on 10 April 1985, at Harare Hospital.

She married Ngoni Munetsiwa on 5 May 2013.

Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa. [1]

School / Education

She is a beauty therapist by profession.[2]

Career

Music Career

Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[2]

Comedy Career

As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[1] In April 2021, Madam Boss was appointed Ingwebu Breweries Brand Ambassador. She was appointed together with radio personality and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa and model Ben Chest.[3]

She became a household name after doing skits as a house maid and as a boss.

Acting Career

In April 2021, Madam Boss landed another international acting role after getting a new role in a South African SABC 1’s new telenovela, uBettina Wethu.

Madam Boss got the new role through the help of casting agency, Becky Casting Agency which is run by a South African-based Zimbabwean Bekezela “Becky” Dube. Madam Boss had just returned to Zimbabwe from Nigeria where she had a shoot for a Nollywood movie titled The Offspring.[4]

Discography

Albums

Sunungura

Accolades

In November 2022, Madam Boss was nominated for the "Ladies In Media Award" in honour of her "tireless efforts and exceptional leadership in the nation's media and communications."

Accident

Madam Boss was involved in a road traffic accident on 22 October 2022 a few kilometres outside Norton.[5]

She was on her way to a concert in Kadoma that was headlined by South African musician Makhadzi. Madam Boss was in the company of her friends when the accident occurred.

Madam Boss accused the employees of a garage of failing to properly fix the wheel nuts of her Range Rover and said their negligence caused the accident.[6] She said:

The vehicle Inspection Department, evaluators and police have concluded that the wheel nuts were not properly fixed, and that’s what led to the accident. It is disturbing me daily.

She was discharged from the hospital a few days after the accident and had fully recovered a few weeks later.

Videos

Tyra Chikocho-Sunungura. Official Music Video

tyra chikocho Nomuro

Chihuta

Nhau muririmi rweshona (ma Bond notes)

Don't mess with madam Boss

Whatsapp Message

Landlord