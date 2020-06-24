Difference between revisions of "Madam Boss"

Madam Boss (Dhafu Korera)
Madam Boss
BornTyra Chikocho
(1985-04-10) April 10, 1985 (age 35)
Harare
Occupation
  • Musician
  • Comedian
Known forBeing a gospel musician and comedian.
Spouse(s)Ngonidzaishe Munetswa
ChildrenMikayla Munetswa
Websitefb.com/Madambosstv

Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) is a Zimbabwean comedian who is popularly known as Madam Boss. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.

Background

Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at Harare Hospital. She is a beauty therapist by profession. She was married to Ngonidzaishe Munetswa on May 5, 2013.[1] Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.[2]

Career

Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[1] As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[2]

Discography

Albums

  • Sunungura

Videos

Tyra Chikocho-Sunungura. Official Music Video
tyra chikocho Nomuro
Chihuta
Nhau muririmi rweshona (ma Bond notes)
Don't mess with madam Boss
Whatsapp Message
Landlord

