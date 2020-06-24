Difference between revisions of "Madam Boss"
Latest revision as of 21:42, 24 June 2020
|Madam Boss (Dhafu Korera)
|Born
|Tyra Chikocho
April 10, 1985
Harare
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a gospel musician and comedian.
|Spouse(s)
|Ngonidzaishe Munetswa
|Children
|Mikayla Munetswa
|Website
|fb
Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) is a Zimbabwean comedian who is popularly known as Madam Boss. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.
Background
Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at Harare Hospital. She is a beauty therapist by profession. She was married to Ngonidzaishe Munetswa on May 5, 2013.[1] Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.[2]
Career
Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[1] As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[2]
Discography
Albums
- Sunungura
Videos
References
