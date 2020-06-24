Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) is a Zimbabwean comedian who is popularly known as Madam Boss. Chikocho is a former gospel musician. She has staged shows alongside Shingisai Suluma, Kudzi Nyakudya and many others.

Background

Chikocho was born on April 10, 1985, at Harare Hospital. She is a beauty therapist by profession. She was married to Ngonidzaishe Munetswa on May 5, 2013.[1] Together they have a daughter Mikayla Munetswa.[2]

Career

Her debut six-track album Sunungura featured artistes such as Ngoni Kambarami and MacDee as well as Kudzi Nyakudya.[1] As a comedian she has done commercials for OK Zimbabwe, Ring Driving School and Impala Car Rental.[2]

Discography

Albums

Sunungura

Videos

Tyra Chikocho-Sunungura. Official Music Video

tyra chikocho Nomuro

Chihuta

Nhau muririmi rweshona (ma Bond notes)

Don't mess with madam Boss

Whatsapp Message

Landlord