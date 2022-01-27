Difference between revisions of "Madanha-Murehwa"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Madanha-Murehwa has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
|+
Madanha-Murehwahas for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
|+
|+
==Madanha-Murehwa==
==Madanha-Murehwa==
|Line 46:
|Line 48:
==References==
==References==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 12:48, 27 January 2022
Madanha-Murehwa has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans. Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
See Totems, Zimbabwe.
Madanha-Murehwa
Zvaitwa Murehwa,
Mukonde wangu yuyu,
Hekani Mbereka,
VaMurovapasi pachitinhira.
VaChibatebate,
VaChiokochisingatunhwi,
Maita VaRisinamhapa,
Mvurume,
Pambambarize mobviswa munoti, “Ndofira pano.”
Pamasvosve munotakura chara negumbo,
VaHuye, Mukonde,
Muchinamatira paruware somunokuya mupunga,
Mava pashongwe mokarara mukono waTingini,
Hotokoto inokwira naMubvinzi,
Ichitamba naye seinotamba nepwere,
Kana neziya haribudi.
Zvaitwa mukono wangu yuyu,
Chizororai zvenyu muri pachiro,
Muchiita padiki padiki muchinwira mvura,
Hauone! Zvaitwa nzombe yaTingini,
Inokwira Rupara nameno.[1]
References
- ↑ Mutupo/Totem, Harare Tees, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 16, 2015