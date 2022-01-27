Difference between revisions of "Madanha Wachenuka"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Madanha Wachenuka has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
|+
Madanha Wachenukahas for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans.
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
|+
==Madanha Wachenuka==
==Madanha Wachenuka==
|Line 36:
|Line 37:
Hekani Wachenuka,
Hekani Wachenuka,
<br>
<br>
|−
Aiwa chizororai muri pagonera.<ref name="mutupo"> [http://hararetees.co.zw/mutupo-totem/ Mutupo/Totem], ''Harare
|+
Aiwa chizororai muri pagonera.<ref name="mutupo"> [http://hararetees.co.zw/mutupo-totem/ Mutupo/Totem], ''Harare '', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 16, 2015</ref>
==References==
==References==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 12:49, 27 January 2022
Madanha Wachenuka has for long been used as a form of identity; identifying people who belong to that totem with a unique social, economic, or historical background and past. It was thus a common unifying factor which bound together individuals, families and clans. Totems in Zimbabwe are not a thing of the past despite the changes that have come with time, people are still identified by their respective totems.
See Totems, Zimbabwe.
Madanha Wachenuka
Hekani Soko,
Hekani Wachenuka,
Maita Chirombo,
Zvipfuyavarombo,
Vachipfuyanherera,
Vanopfuya nedzisi dzavo.
Maita Hurudza,
VaMunayisi vemvura.
Hwatikwati mumawere,
Utezutezu mumiti.
Hekani VaMupachirimo,
Zhizha kunyima,
Vapwere kurefu,
Vakuru pachiro.
Hekani Soko,
Hekani Wachenuka,
Aiwa chizororai muri pagonera.[1]
References
- ↑ Mutupo/Totem, Harare Trees, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 16, 2015