Madinda Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean football coach and former football star. He is the Highlanders Football Club's first-team assistant coach as well as director of junior development.[1]

Ndlovu played for Highlanders Football Club, affectionately known as "iBosso" as well as the Zimbabwe national football team, the Warriors.

Ndlovu was coach at Highlanders in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before leaving for Gaborone United in July 2019.[2]

Ndlovu is the brother to Peter Ndlovu (also a former football star) and the late football star Adam Ndlovu.

Background

Ndlovu was born on May 2, 1965, in Binga[3] He grew up in a footballing family where his brothers Peter Ndlovu and Adam Ndlovu are also club legends at Bosso and the national team.

Career

Madinda made a name for himself while playing for Bosso alongside other club legends such as Ernest Maphepha Sibanda and Peter Nkomo in a highlanders team considered the best to date by many. He is said to have been one of the most talented wingers during his footballing days.

Teams Played For

Highlanders Football Club

Coaching career

After hanging his boots, Madinda Ndlovu also went on to become a prominent football coach both locally. He was at one point appointed coach for the national team for Zimbabwe.

Arguably, his finest stint as a coach was in Botswana where he clinched three consecutive league titles with two different clubs.[4]

The third triumph with Township Rollers Football Club was in his maiden season at the club. He also managed to clinch other domestic titles as well.

He had several coaching stints at Highlanders, starting off as player/coach in the 1990s.

Ndlovu was again the Highlanders coach in 2005, the year before another former Bosso player, Methembe Ndlovu lifted the last title for the club in 2006.

In June 2019, Ndlovu left the position of Highlanders head coach for Botswana side Gaborone United.

He suffered a stroke during a training session in September 2019 which the club attributed to a blood clot.

Ndlovu then spent weeks in the hospital and was discharged in October 2019.

In March 2023, Ndlovu was appointed Highlanders' first-team assistant coach as well as director of junior development on a two-year contract.

Picture Gallery

Awards

Botswana Premier League Winner Medal x3

Trivia

Madinda made history in Botswana when he became the only coach to win three back to back league titles, the third time was with a different club.[5]