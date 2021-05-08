Advocate Madoda Griffiths Madonsela SC is a South African lawyer based in Durban. He is known for being Queen Mantfombi Dlamini's lawyer and the one who read her will nominating her son Misuzulu Zulu as the next Zulu King. Madonsela said the late queen nominated Prince Misuzulu because he had no previous conviction, was of sound mind and has no impediment that prevents him from assuming the throne.