Difference between revisions of "Madoda Griffiths Madonsela"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Advocate '''Madoda Griffiths Madonsela''' SC is a South African lawyer based in Durban. He is known for being Queen Mantfombi Dlamini's lawyer and the one who read her wil...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
Advocate '''Madoda Griffiths Madonsela''' SC is a South African lawyer based in Durban. He is known for being Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]]'s lawyer and the one who read her will nominating her son [[Misuzulu Zulu]] as the next Zulu King. Madonsela said the late queen nominated Prince Misuzulu because he had no previous conviction, was of sound mind and has no impediment that prevents him from assuming the throne.
Advocate '''Madoda Griffiths Madonsela''' SC is a South African lawyer based in Durban. He is known for being Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]]'s lawyer and the one who read her will nominating her son [[Misuzulu Zulu]] as the next Zulu King. Madonsela said the late queen nominated Prince Misuzulu because he had no previous conviction, was of sound mind and has no impediment that prevents him from assuming the throne.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:South African Lawyers]]
[[Category:South African Lawyers]]
Latest revision as of 13:35, 8 May 2021
Advocate Madoda Griffiths Madonsela SC is a South African lawyer based in Durban. He is known for being Queen Mantfombi Dlamini's lawyer and the one who read her will nominating her son Misuzulu Zulu as the next Zulu King. Madonsela said the late queen nominated Prince Misuzulu because he had no previous conviction, was of sound mind and has no impediment that prevents him from assuming the throne.