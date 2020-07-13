Difference between revisions of "Maduba Benwell Gabongwe"

In July 2018, Maduba Benwell Gabongwe was elected to Ward 4 Zvimba RDC, as an independent with 573 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Zvimba RDC with 573 votes, beating Samuel Vikani Dhladhla of Zanu-PF with 508 votes, Phillip Chaitezvi of MDC-Alliance with 75 votes, Tawanda Peresy of NPF with 36 votes and Beauty Kamanda of BZA with 6 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

