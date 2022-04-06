Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

Pindula

Madzibaba Bond
Bond.jpg
BornBond Gumira
ResidenceHarare
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationProphet, Businessman and Philanthropist
OrganizationBornsevia Masowe, DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and Bornsevia Trust
Known forbeing a Prophet
Home townChitungwiza


Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Junior Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure and the founder Bornsevia Masowe which has branches in almost every ward in Chitungwiza, a businessman and founder of Dr Bond Entertainment and a philanthropist and the Founder of Bornsevia Trust, a charity organization mandated with creating a conducive environment for the development of the apostolic community, through pursuing and implementing projects that are hinged on global minimum human standards.

Background

Madzibaba Bond was born and raised in Chitungwiza.

