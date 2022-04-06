Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

−

'''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Junior Gumira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] religious figure and the founder [[Bornsevia Masowe]] which has branches in almost every ward in Chitungwiza, a businessman and founder of [[ Dr Bond Entertainment ]] and a philanthropist and the Founder of [[Bornsevia Trust]], a charity organization mandated with creating a conducive environment for the development of the apostolic community, through pursuing and implementing projects that are hinged on global minimum human standards.

