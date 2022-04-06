Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"
| organization = Bornsevia Masowe, DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and Bornsevia Trust
| organization = Bornsevia Masowe, DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and Bornsevia Trust
'''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Junior Gumira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] religious figure and the founder [[Bornsevia Masowe]] which has branches in almost every ward in Chitungwiza, a businessman and founder of [[ Dr Bond Entertainment ]] and a philanthropist and the Founder of [[Bornsevia Trust]], a charity organization mandated with creating a conducive environment for the development of the apostolic community, through pursuing and implementing projects that are hinged on global minimum human standards.
Revision as of 12:08, 6 April 2022
|Madzibaba Bond
|Born
|Bond Gumira
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Prophet, Businessman and Philanthropist
|Organization
|Bornsevia Masowe, DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and Bornsevia Trust
|Known for
|being a Prophet
|Home town
|Chitungwiza
Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Junior Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure and the founder Bornsevia Masowe which has branches in almost every ward in Chitungwiza, a businessman and founder of Dr Bond Entertainment and a philanthropist and the Founder of Bornsevia Trust, a charity organization mandated with creating a conducive environment for the development of the apostolic community, through pursuing and implementing projects that are hinged on global minimum human standards.
Background
Madzibaba Bond was born and raised in Chitungwiza.