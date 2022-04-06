Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

Pindula

Madzibaba Bond was born and raised in [[Chitungwiza]].
 
Madzibaba Bond was born and raised in [[Chitungwiza]].
 +
==Forming Bornsevia Masowe==
 +
Madzibaba Bond  claims that he was instructed by the holy spirit to form the church and register it under the laws of Zimbabwe. He also mentioned that registering churches helps the government to regulate church activities and also bring them to book in the event that any crimes are committed.The church is headquartered in Chitungwiza Unit N near [[Chidochevanhu shopping center]]
  
 
Madzibaba Bond
Screenshot 20220406 141122.jpg
BornBond Gumira
ResidenceHarare
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationProphet, Businessman and Philanthropist
OrganizationBornsevia Masowe, DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and Bornsevia Trust
Known forbeing a Prophet
Home townChitungwiza


Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Junior Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure and the founder Bornsevia Masowe which has branches in almost every ward in Chitungwiza, a businessman and founder of Dr Bond Entertainment and a philanthropist and the Founder of Bornsevia Trust, a charity organization mandated with creating a conducive environment for the development of the apostolic community, through pursuing and implementing projects that are hinged on global minimum human standards.

Background

Madzibaba Bond was born and raised in Chitungwiza.

Forming Bornsevia Masowe

Madzibaba Bond claims that he was instructed by the holy spirit to form the church and register it under the laws of Zimbabwe. He also mentioned that registering churches helps the government to regulate church activities and also bring them to book in the event that any crimes are committed.The church is headquartered in Chitungwiza Unit N near Chidochevanhu shopping center

