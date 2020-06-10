Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

From Pindula
(Created page with "{{Infobox officeholder | honorific_prefix = Madzibaba | name = Bond | honorific_suffix = | image = | image_size = | alt...")
 
(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
{{Infobox officeholder
+
{{Infobox person
| honorific_prefix   = Madzibaba
+
    | pre-nominals   =  
| name              =  Bond
+
    | name              =  <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->Madzibaba Bond
| honorific_suffix   =
+
    | post-nominals   =  
| image              =  
+
    | image              = <!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_size        =  
+
    | image_upright =
| alt                =  
+
    | alt                =  
| caption            =  
+
    | caption            =  
| native_name        =  
+
    | native_name        =  
| native_name_lang  =  
+
    | native_name_lang  =  
| birth_name        =  Bond Gumira  
+
    | pronunciation      =
| birth_date        =   
+
    | birth_name        =  Bond Gumira
| birth_place        =  
+
    | birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
| baptised          =   
+
    | birth_place        =  
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
+
    | baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| disappeared_place  =  
+
    | disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
| disappeared_status =  
+
    | disappeared_place  =  
| death_date        =  
+
    | disappeared_status =  
| death_place        =  
+
    | death_date        = <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
| death_cause        =  
+
    | death_place        =  
| body_discovered    =  
+
    | death_cause        =  
| resting_place      =  
+
    | body_discovered    =  
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
+
    | resting_place      =  
| monuments          =  
+
    | resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| residence          =  
+
    | burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays "Burial place" as label) -->
| nationality        =  
+
    | burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
| other_names        =  
+
    | monuments          =  
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
+
    | residence          = [[Harare]]
| citizenship        = Zimbabwean
+
    | nationality        = Zimbabwean
| education          =  
+
    | other_names        =  
| alma_mater        =  
+
    | citizenship        =  
| occupation        = Prophet,Businessman and Philanthropist
+
    | education          =  
}}
+
    | alma_mater        =  
| years_active      =  
+
    | occupation        = Prophet and Businessman  
| era                =  
+
    | years_active      =  
| employer          =  
+
    | era                =  
| organization      = Bond media promotions and African indegenous churches trust.
+
    | employer          =  
| agent              =  
+
    | organization      = Bond Media Promotions and African Indegenous Churches Trust
| known_for          = Being a prophet and Businessman
+
    | agent              = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
| notable_works      =  
+
    | known_for          = being a Prophet
| style              =  
+
    | notable_works      = <!-- produces label "Notable work"; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label "Notable credit(s)"; or by |works=, which produces label "Works"; or by |label_name=, which produces label "Label(s)" -->
| home_town          = [[Mashonaland East Province]]
+
    | style              =  
| salary            =  
+
    | home_town          = [[Chitungwiza]]  
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
+
    | salary            =  
| television        =  
+
    | net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
| title              =  
+
    | height            =  <!-- "X cm", "X m"  or "X ft Y in" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
| term              =  
+
    | weight            =  <!-- "X kg", "X lb" or "X st Y lb" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
| predecessor        =  
+
    | television        =  
| successor          =  
+
    | title              = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as "Office" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
| party              =  
+
    | term              =  
| movement          =  
+
    | predecessor        =  
| opponents          =  
+
    | successor          =  
| boards            =  
+
    | party              =  
| religion          = Christianity <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
+
    | movement          =  
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
+
    | opponents          =  
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
+
    | boards            =  
| criminal_penalty  =  
+
    | criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
| criminal_status    =  
+
    | criminal_penalty  =  
| spouse            =  
+
    | criminal_status    =  
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
+
    | spouse            = <!-- Use article title or common name -->
| children          =  
+
    | partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| parents            =  
+
    | children          =  
| relatives          =  
+
    | parents            = <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
| callsign          =  
+
    | mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->
| awards            =  
+
    | father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->
| module            =  
+
    | relatives          =  
| module2            =  
+
    | family            =
| module3            =  
+
    | callsign          =  
| module4            =  
+
    | awards            =  
| module5            =  
+
    | website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
| module6            =  
+
    | module            =  
| signature          =  
+
    | module2            =  
| signature_alt      =
+
    | module3            =  
| signature_size    =  
+
    | module4            =  
| website            = <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
+
    | module5            =  
| footnotes          =  
+
    | module6            =  
| box_width          =
+
    | signature          =  
}}
+
    | signature_size    =  
 +
    | signature_alt      =  
 +
    | footnotes          =  
 +
    }}
  
  
'''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Gumira''' is a prophet under [[Johane Masowe Echishanu]], a businessman and founder of Bond Media Promotions and a philanthropist and the Founding director of [[African Indigenous Churches Trust]].
+
 
 +
'''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Gumira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] religious figure under [[Johane Masowe Echishanu]], a businessman and founder of [[Bond Media Promotions]] and a philanthropist and the Founding Director of [[African Indigenous Churches Trust]].
  
 
[[Category:Religious Figures]]
 
[[Category:Religious Figures]]
 
[[Category:Business people]]
 
[[Category:Business people]]

Revision as of 17:18, 10 June 2020

Madzibaba Bond
BornBond Gumira
ResidenceHarare
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationProphet and Businessman
OrganizationBond Media Promotions and African Indegenous Churches Trust
Known forbeing a Prophet
Home townChitungwiza


Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure under Johane Masowe Echishanu, a businessman and founder of Bond Media Promotions and a philanthropist and the Founding Director of African Indigenous Churches Trust.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Madzibaba_Bond&oldid=89393"