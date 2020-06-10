Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

+ '''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Gumira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] religious figure under [[Johane Masowe Echishanu]], a businessman and founder of [[ Bond Media Promotions ]] and a philanthropist and the Founding Director of [[African Indigenous Churches Trust]].

[[Category:Religious Figures]] [[Category:Religious Figures]]