Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"
From Pindula
'''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Gumira''' is a under [[Johane Masowe Echishanu]], a businessman and founder of Bond Media Promotionsand a philanthropist and the Founding of [[African Indigenous Churches Trust]].
[[Category:Religious Figures]]
[[Category:Religious Figures]]
[[Category:Business people]]
[[Category:Business people]]
|Madzibaba Bond
|Born
|Bond Gumira
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Prophet and Businessman
|Organization
|Bond Media Promotions and African Indegenous Churches Trust
|Known for
|being a Prophet
|Home town
|Chitungwiza
Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure under Johane Masowe Echishanu, a businessman and founder of Bond Media Promotions and a philanthropist and the Founding Director of African Indigenous Churches Trust.