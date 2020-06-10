Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

'''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Gumira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] religious figure under [[Johane Masowe Echishanu]], a businessman and founder of [[Bond Media Promotions]] and a philanthropist and the Founding Director of [[African Indigenous Churches Trust]].
'''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Gumira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] religious figure under [[Johane Masowe Echishanu]], a businessman and founder of [[Bond Media Promotions]] and a philanthropist and the Founding Director of [[African Indigenous Churches Trust]].
  
 
[[Category:Religious Figures]]
 
[[Category:Religious Figures]]
 
[[Category:Business people]]
 
[[Category:Business people]]

Madzibaba Bond

Madzibaba Bond
BornBond Gumira
ResidenceHarare
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationProphet and Businessman
OrganizationBond Media Promotions and African Indegenous Churches Trust
Known forbeing a Prophet
Home townChitungwiza


Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure under Johane Masowe Echishanu, a businessman and founder of Bond Media Promotions and a philanthropist and the Founding Director of African Indigenous Churches Trust.

