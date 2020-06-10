Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"
|Line 3:
| name = <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->Madzibaba Bond
| post-nominals =
| image_upright =
| alt =
|Madzibaba Bond
|Born
|Bond Gumira
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Prophet and Businessman
|Organization
|Bond Media Promotions and African Indegenous Churches Trust
|Known for
|being a Prophet
|Home town
|Chitungwiza
Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure under Johane Masowe Echishanu, a businessman and founder of Bond Media Promotions and a philanthropist and the Founding Director of African Indigenous Churches Trust.