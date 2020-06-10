Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

Latest revision as of 17:22, 10 June 2020

Madzibaba Bond
Bond.jpg
BornBond Gumira
ResidenceHarare
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationProphet and Businessman
OrganizationBond Media Promotions and African Indegenous Churches Trust
Known forbeing a Prophet
Home townChitungwiza


Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure under Johane Masowe Echishanu, a businessman and founder of Bond Media Promotions and a philanthropist and the Founding Director of African Indigenous Churches Trust.

