Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

Latest revision as of 13:41, 27 June 2020
|Madzibaba Bond
|Born
|Bond Gumira
|Residence
|Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Prophet, Businessman and Philanthropist
|Organization
|Bornsevia Masowe, DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and Bornsevia Trust
|Known for
|being a Prophet
|Home town
|Chitungwiza
Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Junior Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure and the founder Bornsevia Masowe which has branches in almost every ward in Chitungwiza, a businessman and founder of DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and a philanthropist and the Founder of Bornsevia Trust, a charity organization mandated with creating a conducive environment for the development of the apostolic community, through pursuing and implementing projects that are hinged on global minimum human standards.
Background
Madzibaba Bond was born and raised in Chitungwiza.