Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

'''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Junior Gumira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] religious figure and the founder [[ Bornsevia Masowe]] which has branches in almost every ward in Chitungwiza , a businessman and founder of [[ DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT ]] and a philanthropist and the Founder of [[ Bornsevia Trust ]], a charity organization mandated with creating a conducive environment for the development of the apostolic community, through pursuing and implementing projects that are hinged on global minimum human standards.

Background

Madzibaba Bond was born and raised in Chitungwiza.