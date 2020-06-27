Difference between revisions of "Madzibaba Bond"

     occupation        = Prophet and Businessman
     occupation        = Prophet, Businessman and Philanthropist
 
     organization      = Bond Media Promotions and African Indegenous Churches Trust
     organization      = Bornsevia Masowe, DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and Bornsevia Trust  
 
     known_for          = being a Prophet  
'''Madzibaba Bond''' also known as '''Dr. Bond''', born '''Bond Junior Gumira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] religious figure and the founder  [[Bornsevia Masowe]] which has branches in almost every ward in Chitungwiza, a businessman and founder of [[ DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT]] and a philanthropist and the Founder of [[Bornsevia Trust]], a charity organization mandated with creating a conducive environment for the development of the apostolic community, through pursuing and implementing projects that are hinged on global minimum human standards.
==Background==
Madzibaba Bond was born and raised in [[Chitungwiza]].
  
 
[[Category:Religious Figures]]
 
[[Category:Business people]]
 
Madzibaba Bond
Bond.jpg
BornBond Gumira
ResidenceHarare
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationProphet, Businessman and Philanthropist
OrganizationBornsevia Masowe, DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and Bornsevia Trust
Known forbeing a Prophet
Home townChitungwiza


Madzibaba Bond also known as Dr. Bond, born Bond Junior Gumira is a Zimbabwean religious figure and the founder Bornsevia Masowe which has branches in almost every ward in Chitungwiza, a businessman and founder of DR BOND ENTERTAINMENT and a philanthropist and the Founder of Bornsevia Trust, a charity organization mandated with creating a conducive environment for the development of the apostolic community, through pursuing and implementing projects that are hinged on global minimum human standards.

Background

Madzibaba Bond was born and raised in Chitungwiza.

