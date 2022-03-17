Madzibaba VeShanduko real name Godfrey Karembera is a Zimbabwean political activist and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change party.

Background

Godfrey Karembera hails from Guruve. He is a constant feature at rallies of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). He wears a gown similar to those worn by white garment churches where the men are referred to as "Madzibaba". His is yellow represents the colours of the party.[1]

Arrest

On 17 March 2022, Madzibaba VeShanduko was arrested in central Harare and later tortured by police. According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), he was assaulted on his legs and back by police officers using truncheons.

Madzibaba VeShanduko was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly wearing yellow regalia and telling people in Harare’s CBD to vote for Nelson Chamisa.

Graphic images showed Karembera’s wounds from the beatings, allegedly by police officers.

He suffered abrasions on his back and soles of his feet after being repeatedly struck with a baton stick. ZLHR said he was struggling to walk.[1]