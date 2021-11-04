Pindula

==Background==
'''Maffcat''' went to [[Wadzanai High School]].<ref name="FACE">[https://www.facebook.com/maffcat.meghan/about?section=education EDUCATION], "Facebook", Published:,Retrieved:10 February 2015"</ref> <br/>
In '''2008''', he was at the [[Zimbabwe College of Music]].<ref name="FACE"/> <br/>
  
 
==Maffcat Videos==

Latest revision as of 12:38, 4 November 2021

Zimdancehall Artist
Maffcat
Maffcat, Musician
NationalityZimbabwe
EducationWadzanai High School, Zimbabwe College of Music
Occupation
  • Zimdancehall artist.
Known forSinging


Maffcat is a Zimbabwean Dancehall artist who is based in Chitungwiza. He is popularly known for songs that include, Handiende Kumba, Zvatanga, Twekkar and Ghetto Lifestyle. He was nominated for the best video category for 2013 Zimdancehall Awards. He was also nominated for the best video award for the 2014 edition of the event scheduled to take place on 6 March 2015.

Background

Maffcat went to Wadzanai High School.[1]
In 2008, he was at the Zimbabwe College of Music.[1]

Maffcat Videos

Twerker
Zvatanga
Party Kings
Sweet Loving
Ghetto lifestlye





References

  1. 1.0 1.1 EDUCATION, "Facebook", Published:,Retrieved:10 February 2015"
