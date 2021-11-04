

Maffcat is a Zimbabwean Dancehall artist who is based in Chitungwiza. He is popularly known for songs that include, Handiende Kumba, Zvatanga, Twekkar and Ghetto Lifestyle. He was nominated for the best video category for 2013 Zimdancehall Awards. He was also nominated for the best video award for the 2014 edition of the event scheduled to take place on 6 March 2015.

Background

Maffcat went to Wadzanai High School.[1]

In 2008, he was at the Zimbabwe College of Music.[1]



Maffcat Videos

Twerker

Zvatanga

Party Kings

Sweet Loving

Ghetto lifestlye















