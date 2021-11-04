Difference between revisions of "Maffcat"
|
m (Text replacement - "{\|blank:class="pintablefloat".*\n\|\+\n\|-blank:class="pintablemore".*\n\|blank:.*blank:\|\n<rss .*<\/rss>(\n\n\[.*])?\n\|}" to "")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 94:
|Line 94:
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Maffcat went to [[Wadzanai High School]].<ref name="FACE">[https://www.facebook.com/maffcat.meghan/about?section=education EDUCATION], "Facebook", Published:,Retrieved:10 February 2015"</ref> In 2008, he was at the [[Zimbabwe College of Music]].<ref name="FACE"/>
|+
Maffcatwent to [[Wadzanai High School]].<ref name="FACE">[https://www.facebook.com/maffcat.meghan/about?section=education EDUCATION], "Facebook", Published:,Retrieved:10 February 2015"</ref>
|+
In 2008, he was at the [[Zimbabwe College of Music]].<ref name="FACE"/>
==Maffcat Videos==
==Maffcat Videos==
Latest revision as of 12:38, 4 November 2021
|Zimdancehall Artist
Maffcat
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|Wadzanai High School, Zimbabwe College of Music
|Occupation
|Known for
|Singing
Maffcat is a Zimbabwean Dancehall artist who is based in Chitungwiza. He is popularly known for songs that include, Handiende Kumba, Zvatanga, Twekkar and Ghetto Lifestyle. He was nominated for the best video category for 2013 Zimdancehall Awards. He was also nominated for the best video award for the 2014 edition of the event scheduled to take place on 6 March 2015.
Background
Maffcat went to Wadzanai High School.[1]
In 2008, he was at the Zimbabwe College of Music.[1]
Maffcat Videos