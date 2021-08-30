Difference between revisions of "Magama Secondary School"
Revision as of 08:17, 30 August 2021
Magama Secondary School Matabeleland North Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North Province
Telephone: 0387540
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/events/tsholotsho/magama-secondary-school/500498509991785/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
