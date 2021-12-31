In July 2018, Magaya Kondwakuenda was elected to Ward 12 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 2963 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Goromonzi RDC with 2963 votes, beating Wardson Mharire of MDC Alliance with 1384 votes, Gidion Mhizha of PRC with 173 votes, Wellington Kunaka, independent, with 147 votes, and Evelyn Gwarimbo, independent, with 115 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

XX of XX with xx votes,