Difference between revisions of "Maglas Stadium"

Maglas Stadium is a Zimbabwean stadium in Zvishavane. The stadium is home of Shabanie Mine Football Club.

Capacity

Maglas Stadium's capacity is 5000

Closure

In February 2018, Maglas Stadium was closed to pave way for the renovations. The stadium was condemned unfit to host Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League matches by the ZIFA First Instance Board (FIB) committee responsible for inspecting stadiums. FIB said Maglas Stadium should extend dressing rooms, increase showers, build a club office and a doping testing room. The FIB also recommended touch-ups on its turf.[1][2]

