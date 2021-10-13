Difference between revisions of "Magna Mudyiwa"

When they went to the primary elections and Katsande allegedly hired thugs some of whom even engaged in double-voting resulting in Katsande winning the primary elections and the seat in 2013.<ref name="ND"/>

Magna Mudyiwa is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Mudzi West Constituency, he is a member of ZANU-PF party.

Background

She was born and raised in Mudzi.[1]

Career

During the liberation struggle, she had an encounter with war veterans. Mudyiwa was still in school doing "O" Levels and the freedom fighters had camped at Dendera assembly point and she went there to see her sister who had joined the war. Mudyiwa was the only female who was then picked up by the fighters among 44 other men and they were taken to Harare to begin training. She was then trained to work for the President’s department in 1980.

Politics

Magna Mudyiwa first came into Parliament in 2015. In 2015, Katsande passed away and Mudyiwa contested in the by-election and won the seat. She had to leave her job in the President's Office and campaigned for only one week.

When she first entered Parliament she was in the Women Affairs and Gender Portfolio Committee and also sat in the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment and the Information Communication Technology Committee. She rose through the ranks and was appointed chairperson of the Labour and Social Welfare Portfolio Committee in 2017. In February 2016 Mudyiwa presented her maiden speech in the National Assembly, and also moved a motion on veld fires, which was widely debated in the House.[1] Mudyiwa contested in the 2018 harmonized elections and won resoundingly with 14,289 votes.

Intra Party Violence

During the Zanu PF primary elections in 2013, Mudyiwa was competing against the late Mudzi West MP Acquallinah Katsande.

Katsande tried to stop Mudyiwa's bid to become Mudzi West MP by sending youths to harass her. Whenever she moved around campaigning, youths, who were sent by Katsande would follow her and harass her.

Mudyiwa was fortunate because the people of Mudzi had received her and they felt that Katsande, who had been an MP for three years had done nothing.

When they went to the primary elections and Katsande allegedly hired thugs some of whom even engaged in double-voting resulting in Katsande winning the primary elections and the seat in 2013.[1]