Magunje is in Mashonaland West Province. It is also a constituency of Parliament.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magunje returned to Parliament:

Godfrey Gandawa of Zanu PF with 9 473 votes or 69.97 percent,

Tawanda Magunje of MDC–T with 3 000 votes or 22.16 percent,

Tonderayi Kusemamuriwo, Independent, with 569 votes or 420 percent,

Godfrey Kadenhe of MDC–N with 497 votes or 3.67 percent,

Total 13 539 votes

Infrastructure

Further Reading