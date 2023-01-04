Pindula

Magunje is in Mashonaland West Province. It is also a constituency of Parliament.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magunje returned to Parliament:

Total 13 539 votes

Infrastructure

Magunje Rural Hospital.

Further Reading

References

