Difference between revisions of "Magunje"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Magunje''' is in Mashonaland West Province. It is also a constituency of Parliament. ==Government== In the '''2013''' Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean El...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
==Infrastructure==
==Infrastructure==
|+
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
Latest revision as of 10:34, 4 January 2023
Magunje is in Mashonaland West Province. It is also a constituency of Parliament.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magunje returned to Parliament:
- Godfrey Gandawa of Zanu PF with 9 473 votes or 69.97 percent,
- Tawanda Magunje of MDC–T with 3 000 votes or 22.16 percent,
- Tonderayi Kusemamuriwo, Independent, with 569 votes or 420 percent,
- Godfrey Kadenhe of MDC–N with 497 votes or 3.67 percent,
Total 13 539 votes