Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Magunje Rural Hospital"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox hospital <!-- All parameters and comments should be left intact for future editors --> <!-- All parameters are optional, but please copy the entire template --> <!--...")
 
 
Line 46: Line 46:
  
  
'''Magunje Rural Hospital''' is a public hospital in [[Mashonaland West]] Province.
+
'''Magunje Rural Hospital''' is a public hospital in [[Magunje]], [[Mashonaland West]] Province.
  
 
[[Category:Hospitals]]
 
[[Category:Hospitals]]

Latest revision as of 10:34, 4 January 2023

Magunje Rural Hospital


Magunje Rural Hospital is a public hospital in Magunje, Mashonaland West Province.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Magunje_Rural_Hospital&oldid=122265"