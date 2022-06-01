Difference between revisions of "Magwegwe"
Magwegwe is in Matabeleland North.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Magwegwe returned to Parliament:
- Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 141 votes.
- Reuben Mutambarinwa Zemura of Zanu PF - 6 483 votes.
- Morgan Kugaraunzwana Machiya of UANC - 682 votes.