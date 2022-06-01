Pindula

(Created page with "Magwegwe is in Matabeleland North. ==Government== In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, '''Magwegwe''' returned to Parliament: * Joshua Nkomo|Joshua Mq...")
 
Magwegwe is in [[Matabeleland North]].  
'''Magwegwe''' is in [[Matabeleland North]].  
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==
* [[Reuben Mutambarinwa Zemura]] of Zanu PF - 6 483 votes.  
 
* [[Reuben Mutambarinwa Zemura]] of Zanu PF - 6 483 votes.  
 
* [[Morgan Kugaraunzwana Machiya]] of UANC - 682 votes.
 
* [[Morgan Kugaraunzwana Machiya]] of UANC - 682 votes.
[[Category:Places]]

Magwegwe is in Matabeleland North.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

