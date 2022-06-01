Pindula

* [[Morgan Kugaraunzwana Machiya]] of UANC - 682 votes.
 
* [[Morgan Kugaraunzwana Machiya]] of UANC - 682 votes.
  
[[Category:Places]]

Magwegwe is in Matabeleland North.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

