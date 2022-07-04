Difference between revisions of "Magwegwe"
Latest revision as of 13:28, 4 July 2022
Magwegwe is in Matabeleland North.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Magwegwe returned to Parliament:
- Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 141 votes.
- Reuben Mutambarinwa Zemura of Zanu PF - 6 483 votes.
- Morgan Kugaraunzwana Machiya of UANC - 682 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magwegwe returned to Parliament:
- Norman Zikhali of Zanu PF with 19 202 votes,
- Robert Mutendi of ZUM with 3 988 votes,
- Tongesai Nyandoro of UANC with 992 votes.
Turnout - 24 769 votes or 54.95 %