* [[Tongesai Nyandoro]] of UANC with 992 votes.

* [[Robert Mutendi]] of ZUM with 3 988 votes,

* [[Norman Zikhali]] of Zanu PF with 19 202 votes,

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Magwegwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Magwegwe is in Matabeleland North.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 769 votes or 54.95 %