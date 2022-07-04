Pindula

* [[Morgan Kugaraunzwana Machiya]] of UANC - 682 votes.
 
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Magwegwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Norman Zikhali]] of Zanu PF with 19 202 votes,
* [[Robert Mutendi]] of ZUM with 3 988 votes,
* [[Tongesai Nyandoro]] of UANC with 992 votes.
Turnout - 24 769 votes or 54.95 %
  
 
Magwegwe is in Matabeleland North.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 769 votes or 54.95 %

