In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Magwegwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Magwegwe is in Matabeleland North.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

Norman Zikhali of Zanu PF with 19 202 votes,

Robert Mutendi of ZUM with 3 988 votes,

Tongesai Nyandoro of UANC with 992 votes.

Turnout - 24 769 votes or 54.95 %

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

Anele Ndebele of MDC–T with 4 996 votes or 56.54 percent,

Sindiso Mazibisa of MDC–N with 1 852 votes or 20.96 percent,

Grace Nyoni of Zanu PF with 1 289 votes or 14.59 percent,

5 others with 699 votes or 7.91 percent.

Total 8 836 votes