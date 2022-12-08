Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Magwegwe"

Page Discussion
 
Line 12: Line 12:
 
* [[Tongesai Nyandoro]] of UANC with 992 votes.
 
* [[Tongesai Nyandoro]] of UANC with 992 votes.
 
Turnout - 24 769 votes or 54.95 %
 
Turnout - 24 769 votes or 54.95 %
 +
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Magwegwe''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Anele Ndebele]] of MDC–T with 4 996 votes or 56.54 percent,
 +
* [[Sindiso Mazibisa]] of MDC–N with 1 852 votes or 20.96 percent,
 +
* [[Grace Nyoni]] of Zanu PF with 1 289 votes or 14.59 percent,
 +
* 5 others with 699 votes or 7.91 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''8 836 votes'''
 +
 +
 +
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
 
|title=Magwegwe
 
|title=Magwegwe
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Matabeleland North, Joshua Nkimo, elections, Parliament
+
|keywords=Matabeleland North,Bulawayo Province,Joshua Nkomo,Parliament
 
|description= Places
 
|description= Places
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 10:11, 8 December 2022

Magwegwe is in Matabeleland North.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 769 votes or 54.95 %

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Magwegwe returned to Parliament:

  • Anele Ndebele of MDC–T with 4 996 votes or 56.54 percent,
  • Sindiso Mazibisa of MDC–N with 1 852 votes or 20.96 percent,
  • Grace Nyoni of Zanu PF with 1 289 votes or 14.59 percent,
  • 5 others with 699 votes or 7.91 percent.

Total 8 836 votes

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Magwegwe&oldid=121646"