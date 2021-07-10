|description= Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe is a South African activist lawyer and former adviser to ex-mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi. In August 2019, Muofhe was appointed as the head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency (SSA).

Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe is a South African activist lawyer and former adviser to ex-mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

In August 2019, Muofhe was appointed as the head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency (SSA).

Education

He received an LLB from Unisa and was admitted as an advocate in 2011.[1]

Career

Mahlodi Sam Muofhe worked in the mayor's office in Ekhuruleni from 2006 until 2010 and also in the Gauteng Department of Social Development as head of the MEC's office and communications.

Between 2000 and 2003, he was a business columnist and investigative journalist at the Sowetan and Sunday World newspapers.

In 2018, Muofhe briefly served as the chief governance officer of the special investigating unit (SIU).[1]

SSA

Mahlodi Sam Muofhe was employed at the SSA as a special adviser to former minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba who was replaced by Ayanda Dlodlo.[1]

State Capture

In 2018, Mahlodi Sam Muofhe testified at the Zondo inquiry into state capture about how, while an adviser to Ramatlhodi, he "declined a directive" to attend a dinner at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.

Muofhe told the inquiry how he had received a letter from a Gupta-associated company directing him to attend the dinner and to discuss a "working relationship" but he did not attend.[1]