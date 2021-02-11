Difference between revisions of "Mahommed Mussa (Zimbabwean Businessman)"
Mahommed Mussa is a Zimbabwean businessman. ==Background== He is the father of former Warriors team manager Shariff Mussa. ==Net Worth==
He is the father of former [[Zimbabwe Warriors|Warriors]] team manager [[Mussa]].
==Net Worth==
==Net Worth==
Mahommed Mussa is a Zimbabwean businessman.
Background
Children
He is the father of former Warriors team manager Sharif Mussa.
Net Worth
Mussa's net worth is unknown but he is the owner of Mahommed Mussa Wholesalers which is Zimbabwe's biggest wholesaler which comprises of wholesale groceries, electrical, home-center, hardware and LP gas retail. The retail shops are located along 15 South Avenue, Harare Zimbabwe.