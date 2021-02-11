He was the father of former [[Zimbabwe Warriors|Warriors]] team manager [[Sharif Mussa]].

He is the father of former [[Zimbabwe Warriors|Warriors]] team manager [[Sharif Mussa]].

'''Mahommed Mussa''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman . He died in February 2021. His family released a statement announcing his death .

Mahommed Mussa was a Zimbabwean businessman. He died in February 2021. His family released a statement announcing his death.

Background

Children

He was the father of former Warriors team manager Sharif Mussa.

Net Worth

Mussa's net worth is unknown but he is the owner of Mahommed Mussa Wholesalers which is Zimbabwe's biggest wholesaler which comprises of wholesale groceries, electrical, home-center, hardware and LP gas retail. The retail shops are located along 15 South Avenue, Harare Zimbabwe.