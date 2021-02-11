Difference between revisions of "Mahommed Mussa (Zimbabwean Businessman)"
Revision as of 08:22, 11 February 2021
Mahommed Mussa was a Zimbabwean businessman. He died in February 2021. His family released a statement announcing his death.
Background
Children
He was the father of former Warriors team manager Sharif Mussa.
Net Worth
Mussa's net worth is unknown but he is the owner of Mahommed Mussa Wholesalers which is Zimbabwe's biggest wholesaler which comprises of wholesale groceries, electrical, home-center, hardware and LP gas retail. The retail shops are located along 15 South Avenue, Harare Zimbabwe.