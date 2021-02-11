<blockquote>It is with sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved father, Muhammed Mussa from this temporary life to the real life of the Here-after. Death was written and everything else is just an excuse. We should always be happy with the decree of Allah Ta’ala. May Allah Ta’ala Forgive the Deceased and Raise his status. We request that one and all make dua for him and do isaale thawaab as that is what will benefit the Deceased.</blockquote><ref name="S">Tendai Chara, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/business-mogul-mahomed-mussa-dies Business mogul Mahomed Mussa dies], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: February 11, 2021, Retrieved: February 11, 2021</ref>

Mohammed Mussa died on 11 Februrya 2021. The family announced in a statement but did not reveal the businessman's cause of death and his age.

Mussa's net worth is unknown but he is the owner of [[Mahommed Mussa|Mahommed Mussa Wholesalers]] which is [[Zimbabwe]]'s biggest wholesaler which comprises of wholesale groceries, electrical, home-center, hardware and LP gas retail. The retail shops are located along 15 South Avenue, Harare Zimbabwe.

Mussa's net worth is unknown but he is the owner of [[Mahommed Mussa|Mahommed Mussa Wholesalers]] which is [[Zimbabwe]]'s biggest wholesaler which comprises of wholesale groceries, electrical, home-center, hardware and LP gas retail. The retail shops are located along 15 South Avenue, Harare Zimbabwe.

Mahommed Mussa was a Zimbabwean businessman. He died in February 2021. His family released a statement announcing his death.

Background

Children

He was the father of former Warriors team manager Sharif Mussa.

Net Worth

Mussa's net worth is unknown but he is the owner of Mahommed Mussa Wholesalers which is Zimbabwe's biggest wholesaler which comprises of wholesale groceries, electrical, home-center, hardware and LP gas retail. The retail shops are located along 15 South Avenue, Harare Zimbabwe.

Death

Mohammed Mussa died on 11 Februrya 2021. The family announced in a statement but did not reveal the businessman's cause of death and his age.

The statement read:

It is with sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved father, Muhammed Mussa from this temporary life to the real life of the Here-after. Death was written and everything else is just an excuse. We should always be happy with the decree of Allah Ta’ala. May Allah Ta’ala Forgive the Deceased and Raise his status. We request that one and all make dua for him and do isaale thawaab as that is what will benefit the Deceased.

[1]

For more details on Mussa's death see: Mahommed Mussa Death.