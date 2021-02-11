|description= Mahommed Mussa was a Zimbabwean businessman. He died in February 2021. His family released a statement announcing his death.

[[File:Mahomed Mussa.png|thumb|Mahomed Mussa]] '''Mahommed Mussa''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman. He died in February 2021. His family released a statement announcing his death.

Background

Children

He was the father of former Warriors team manager Sharif Mussa.

Net Worth

Mussa's net worth was unknown but he was the owner of Mahommed Mussa Wholesalers which is Zimbabwe's biggest wholesaler which comprises of wholesale groceries, electrical, home-center, hardware and LP gas retail. The retail shops are located along 15 South Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Death

Mohammed Mussa died on 11 February 2021. The family announced in a statement but did not reveal the businessman's cause of death and his age.

The statement read:

It is with sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved father, Muhammed Mussa from this temporary life to the real life of the Here-after. Death was written and everything else is just an excuse. We should always be happy with the decree of Allah Ta’ala. May Allah Ta’ala Forgive the Deceased and Raise his status. We request that one and all make dua for him and do isaale thawaab as that is what will benefit the Deceased.

