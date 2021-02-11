Zimbabwean businessman Mahommed Mussa died on 11 February 2021.

The businessman’s family confirmed his death in a statement but did not reveal the cause of death nor his age.

The statement read:

It is with sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved father, Muhammed Mussa from this temporary life to the real life of the Here-after. Death was written and everything else is just an excuse. We should always be happy with the decree of Allah Ta’ala. May Allah Ta’ala Forgive the Deceased and Raise his status. We request that one and all make dua for him and do isaale thawaab as that is what will benefit the Deceased.