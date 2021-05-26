Difference between revisions of "Mai Judah"
'''Mai Judah''' real name '''Tariro Mazvarirwofa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] radio personality on [[Star FM]].
'''Mai Judah''' real name '''Tariro Mazvarirwofa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] radio personality on [[Star FM]].
[[Category:Radio Personalities in Zimbabwe]]
Mai Judah real name Tariro Mazvarirwofa is a Zimbabwean radio personality on Star FM.
Background
Age
Mai Judah was born on 26 March 1984.[1]
Career
Mai Judah presents the show The Breeze every weekday from 9am - 12pm.
Awards
In November 2019, Mai Judah won the Pan African Humanitarianism award in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. She was recognized for her shows that speak on topical issues such as cancer, HIV and AIDS and issues affecting society. In the same year, Mai Judah was nominated for the Best Radio Presenter category at the Creativity and Arts Awards which were held in London.[2][3]
References
- ↑ Star FM, Facebook, Published: March 26, 2018, Retrieved: May 26, 2021
- ↑ Mai Judah bags award in the United Arab Emirates., Youth Village, Published: November 2019, Retrieved: May 26, 2021
- ↑ Nyasha Kada, Mai Judah on London Awards, H-Metro, Published: September 26, 2019, Retrieved: May 26, 2021