In November 2019, Mai Judah won the Pan African Humanitarianism award in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. She was recognized for her shows that speak on topical issues such as cancer, HIV and AIDS and issues affecting society. In the same year, Mai Judah was nominated for the Best Radio Presenter category at the Creativity and Arts Awards which were held in London.<ref name="YV">[https://youthvillage.co.zw/2019/11/mai-judah-bags-award-in-the-united-arab-emirates/ Mai Judah bags award in the United Arab Emirates.], ''Youth Village'', Published: November 2019, Retrieved: May 26, 2021</ref><ref name="HM">Nyasha Kada, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/mai-judah-on-london-awards/ Mai Judah on London Awards], ''H-Metro'', Published: September 26, 2019, Retrieved: May 26, 2021</ref>