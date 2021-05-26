Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mai Judah"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              =  Mai Judah
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              = Mai Judah.jpg
 +
| image_upright =
 +
| alt                = Mai Judah Star FM
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  Tariro Mazvarirwofa
 +
| birth_date        = {{birth date and age|1984|03|26}} <!-- {{birth date |YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year |YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          = Zimbabwe
 +
| nationality        = Zimabwean
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        = Media Personality ~ Influencer ~ Brand Ambassador
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          = [[Star FM]]
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Presenting on The Breeze on Star FM
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 
'''Mai Judah''' real name '''Tariro Mazvarirwofa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] radio personality on [[Star FM]].
 
'''Mai Judah''' real name '''Tariro Mazvarirwofa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] radio personality on [[Star FM]].
  

Latest revision as of 08:43, 26 May 2021

Mai Judah
Mai Judah Star FM
BornTariro Mazvarirwofa
(1984-03-26) March 26, 1984 (age 37)
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimabwean
OccupationMedia Personality ~ Influencer ~ Brand Ambassador
EmployerStar FM
Known forPresenting on The Breeze on Star FM

Mai Judah real name Tariro Mazvarirwofa is a Zimbabwean radio personality on Star FM.

Background

Age

Mai Judah was born on 26 March 1984.[1]

Career

Mai Judah presents the show The Breeze every weekday from 9am - 12pm.

Awards

In November 2019, Mai Judah won the Pan African Humanitarianism award in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. She was recognized for her shows that speak on topical issues such as cancer, HIV and AIDS and issues affecting society. In the same year, Mai Judah was nominated for the Best Radio Presenter category at the Creativity and Arts Awards which were held in London.[2][3]

References

  1. Star FM, Facebook, Published: March 26, 2018, Retrieved: May 26, 2021
  2. Mai Judah bags award in the United Arab Emirates., Youth Village, Published: November 2019, Retrieved: May 26, 2021
  3. Nyasha Kada, Mai Judah on London Awards, H-Metro, Published: September 26, 2019, Retrieved: May 26, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mai_Judah&oldid=104855"