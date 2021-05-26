| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

Mai Judah real name Tariro Mazvarirwofa is a Zimbabwean radio personality on Star FM.

Background

Age

Mai Judah was born on 26 March 1984.[1]

Career

Mai Judah presents the show The Breeze every weekday from 9am - 12pm.

Awards

In November 2019, Mai Judah won the Pan African Humanitarianism award in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. She was recognized for her shows that speak on topical issues such as cancer, HIV and AIDS and issues affecting society. In the same year, Mai Judah was nominated for the Best Radio Presenter category at the Creativity and Arts Awards which were held in London.[2][3]