Mai TT







Mai Titi real name Felistas Murata Edwards is a Zimbabwean comedian, gospel artiste, entrepreneur and MC. She received the Top Female Entertainment and Social Media Enterprise Business Leader of the Year Award on 26 March 2018 from the Women’s Heritage Society World Organisation.

Background

Felistas Murata Edwards was born in 1985. She attended Mufakose and Glenview High I. She grew up in Harare. Mai Titi is married and has 2 children. She is clothes designer. [1] For a detailed interview of Mai Titi click here





Career

Felistas Maruta reportedly indicated she had tried singing but did not succeed, she then ventured into comedy as and she didn't receive any formal training.

“As someone who talks too much, I grew up cracking jokes on different issues, making people laugh. All I can say is that making jokes is an inborn thing, and one of my few gifts from the Almighty,” she said. “I tried to concentrate on my singing career, but after realising that I always make people laugh, on December 22 [2016]I decided to give it [comedy] a try and recorded my first skit and since then, the response has been overwhelming. [2]

A Life To Regret

In May 2021, Mai TT was fired by A Life To Regret film producer, Billy Jeremiah Brown over her unruliness on and off the set.

Mai Titi was set to make her debut professional acting career in the film starring popular Congolese Rumba musician, Awilo Longomba in the movie A Life To Regret.

In the film, Mai Titi was one of the lead characters playing the stepmother.

She was replaced by Tanzanian musician, Angel Mary Kato.

A statement on the official BJB Films Facebook page read:

“It’s sad to announce that we had to terminate Mai Titi’s role and replaced her with Angel Mary Kato due to lack of professionalism on set and whilst living and working with other celebrities as well as the crew. We love Zimbabweans that’s why we picked someone from Zim but unfortunately we could not continue with her.”

[3]

In response, Mai TT raised sexual abuse allegations and said she was the one who had terminated the contract with BJB Films. Mai TT was quoted by The Herald saying:

“There is more to it, but I decided to let sleeping dogs lie, but since they want war, I can as well expose them too from sexual abuses amongst the actors to unpaid dues. I am at loss of words, maybe they are trying to tarnish my name or what. The truth of the matter is that I pulled out because of lack of professionalism from their side. They used my brand to get the attention they wanted. We were not paid and BJB Films had no sponsors for a start. I thought it was water under the bridge after I left three months ago.”

Mai Titi said she was shocked and surprised with the news that her role was replaced, as she pulled out of the film months ago.

She said she was taking the matter further so that she clears her name with fans and family. She said:

“I am a brand and I work with a constitution and contracts. Imagine when Awilo came, all eyes were on him, forgetting other actors. This was depressing. I am thinking of taking the matter to the British Embassy and exposing them. If they had sponsors and budget for the film, why did it take them long to release the film. As we speak, it is still in pre-production.”

[4]

Music Career

Court Cases

In 2020, Mai TT took one of her colleagues Kristle Smasher to the Harare Magistrates’ Court complaining that she incited her personal assistant Morepower Masimba Gombe and Patricia Jeke to suffocate her to death while on a hospital bed.

Smasher was granted $900 bail and ordered to return to court on October 15, 2020 for trial.[5]

Defamation Charges

In October 2020, High Court Judge Erica Ndewere ordered Mai TT to pay $500 000 defamation damages to a local home decor expert, Memory Muyaka.

Muyaka, affectionately known as Mai Maketeni, dragged Mai TT to court early this year accusing her of tarnishing her image in an internet row which dragged on for months.

Mai TT labelled Muyaka a prostitute, a witch, and a cultist in the posts.

Muyaka told the court that the post by Mai TT posted on social media degraded her social standing as a married woman, a business person, and as a Christian. The decor expert also said Mai TT had a huge following hence the publications had a big negative impact on her dignity.

Mai TT was also accused of publishing that Muyaka and three other unnamed people were part of the Illuminati secret society that is believed to be involved in Satanism and that they wanted to kill Murata.

Ndewere in her ruling said:

“Whereupon after reading documents filed on record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the defendant pays the plaintiff in the sum of $500 000 and the prescribed interest rate starting from the date of judgment up to the date of payment in full.”

[6]

Makandiwa Bribe Allegations

In August 2017, Mai Titi was reported to have been bribed by Emmanuel Makandiwa to give a testimony. Reports had it that Mai Titi was paid to give a testimony that she had been cured of cancer by Makandiwa. However, Mai Titi denied the allegations;

How can someone fake cancer, varikuti ndakabhadharwa varikureva here kuti ndakaoreswa gumbo hama dzikaona neshamwari ndikazonorapwa kwaProphet Makandiwa? Kana Prophet Makandiwa achiisa urwere hwakadaro muvanhu zvinoreva kuti he has more powers and those accusing him of for paying me must repent or they will perish due to their unbelief. My sickness was never a secret and I even posted it on social media and those who are talking that rubbish never took me to their healers. One of my cousins, who goes to UFIC, is the one who decided to take me to Prophet Makandiwa and he prayed for me and I was healed and decided to give my testimony before the congregation. They might talk all they want but what I know is that Prophet Makandiwa was used by God in my healing and I look strong to move on with my life. If Prophet Makandiwa had given me that US$10 000 being talked about, will I not be driving a better car?

Mai Titi denies she was bribed by Makandiwa to testify being healed of cancer

Cyber Bullying Allegations

In mid-January 2018, Mai Titi was reportedly being cyberbullied by a woman identified as Presca Shyleen Paradzayi on Facebook. In reports, the woman alleged that Mai Titi had snatched her husband. Paradzayi claimed that Mai Titi was in a relationship with a fellow comedian named Skimbo. However, Skimbo allegedly denied any relations with Mai Titi and indicated that Paradzayi was ruining his brand and image. On the other hand, Mai Titi was allegedly taken to hospital after her blood pressure had gone up. In an interview she said,

“I am so afraid as we speak because I do not know what she is capable of after reading her threats which scare me, I want her to be deported and dealt with legally,” she said “I was going to let it go like I do with similar cases, but this has gone too far because she involved my children and almost cost me my marriage after my husband based in England started having insecurities over the matter,[7]

Awards

In March 2018, Mai Titi received an award as the Top Female Entertainment and Social Media Enterprise Business Leader of the Year Award (2018). She was presented the award by the Women’s Business and Leadership Awards. The award was in cognisant of championing leadership roles and the advancement and emancipation of girls and women in Business and Leadership. Mai Titi said she was happy to receive the award,

I am so happy. I am excited and I can’t wait for the day. This is one of the best moments in my life. I am going to break down and cry because I never thought I am worth that. It’s something that I never expected. It’s way above my expectations. I don’t even know what to say at the moment,” she said.[8]

Breaking down on Facebbook

In a Facebook Live video, comedian Mai Titi cried. She alleged that her former husband owed her and is deliberately spreading HIV. She said that she withdrew a case against him for deliberately infecting her with HIV.

She claimed that her former husband Tapiwa Mutikani owed her and is living in a house that she built. She also dated dancehall artist Zisoe PaMyk.

Willing To “Test” Magaya’s HIV Cure

Mai Titi said she was willing to try Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya’s HIV “cure”.She said if the drug failed to work on her, she would speak out, but if it produced results, she would join forces with Magaya to market it.[9]

