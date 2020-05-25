Difference between revisions of "Mai Titi"

Mai TT







Mai Titi Felistas Murata Edwards is a Zimbabwean comedian, gospel artiste, entrepreneur and MC. She received the Top Female Entertainment and Social Media Enterprise Business Leader of the Year Award on 26 March 2018 from the Women's Heritage Society World Organisation.





Background

Felistas Murata Edwards was born in 1985. She attended Mufakose and Glenview High I. She grew up in Harare. Mai Titi is married and has 2 children. She is clothes designer. [1] For a detailed interview of Mai Titi click here





Career

Felistas Maruta reportedly indicated she had tried singing but did not succeed, she then ventured into comedy as and she didn't receive any formal training.

“As someone who talks too much, I grew up cracking jokes on different issues, making people laugh. All I can say is that making jokes is an inborn thing, and one of my few gifts from the Almighty,” she said. “I tried to concentrate on my singing career, but after realising that I always make people laugh, on December 22 [2016]I decided to give it [comedy] a try and recorded my first skit and since then, the response has been overwhelming. [2]

Makandiwa Bribe Allegations

In August 2017, Mai Titi was reported to have been bribed by Emmanuel Makandiwa to give a testimony. Reports had it that Mai Titi was paid to give a testimony that she had been cured of cancer by Makandiwa. However, Mai Titi denied the allegations;

How can someone fake cancer, varikuti ndakabhadharwa varikureva here kuti ndakaoreswa gumbo hama dzikaona neshamwari ndikazonorapwa kwaProphet Makandiwa? Kana Prophet Makandiwa achiisa urwere hwakadaro muvanhu zvinoreva kuti he has more powers and those accusing him of for paying me must repent or they will perish due to their unbelief. My sickness was never a secret and I even posted it on social media and those who are talking that rubbish never took me to their healers. One of my cousins, who goes to UFIC, is the one who decided to take me to Prophet Makandiwa and he prayed for me and I was healed and decided to give my testimony before the congregation. They might talk all they want but what I know is that Prophet Makandiwa was used by God in my healing and I look strong to move on with my life. If Prophet Makandiwa had given me that US$10 000 being talked about, will I not be driving a better car?

Cyber Bullying Allegations

In mid-January 2018, Mai Titi was reportedly being cyberbullied by a woman identified as Presca Shyleen Paradzayi on Facebook. In reports, the woman alleged that Mai Titi had snatched her husband. Paradzayi claimed that Mai Titi was in a relationship with a fellow comedian named Skimbo. However, Skimbo allegedly denied any relations with Mai Titi and indicated that Paradzayi was ruining his brand and image. On the other hand, Mai Titi was allegedly taken to hospital after her blood pressure had gone up. In an interview she said,

“I am so afraid as we speak because I do not know what she is capable of after reading her threats which scare me, I want her to be deported and dealt with legally,” she said “I was going to let it go like I do with similar cases, but this has gone too far because she involved my children and almost cost me my marriage after my husband based in England started having insecurities over the matter,[3]

Awards

In March 2018, Mai Titi received an award as the Top Female Entertainment and Social Media Enterprise Business Leader of the Year Award (2018). She was presented the award by the Women’s Business and Leadership Awards. The award was in cognisant of championing leadership roles and the advancement and emancipation of girls and women in Business and Leadership. Mai Titi said she was happy to receive the award,

I am so happy. I am excited and I can’t wait for the day. This is one of the best moments in my life. I am going to break down and cry because I never thought I am worth that. It’s something that I never expected. It’s way above my expectations. I don’t even know what to say at the moment,” she said.[4]

Breaking down on Facebbook

In a Facebook Live video, comedian Mai Titi cried. She alleged that her former husband owed her and is deliberately spreading HIV. She said that she withdrew a case against him for deliberately infecting her with HIV.

She claimed that her former husband Tapiwa Mutikani owed her and is living in a house that she built. She also dated dancehall artist Zisoe PaMyk.

Willing To “Test” Magaya’s HIV Cure

Mai Titi said she was willing to try Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya’s HIV “cure”.She said if the drug failed to work on her, she would speak out, but if it produced results, she would join forces with Magaya to market it.[5]

Videos

