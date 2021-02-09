Difference between revisions of "Maidei Maveza"
In July 2018, Maidei Maveza was elected unopposed to Ward X3 Gokwe South RDC, for Zanu PF.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected unopposed to Ward 3 Gokwe South RDC. [1]
