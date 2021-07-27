Difference between revisions of "Maize"
Maize, ground to Mealie meal and made into sadza, is and has always been the staple diet of the majority of Zimbabweans. White maize (sometimes Flint Maize) as opposed to yellow maize or corn is the most common in Africa.
History
When the Pioneer Column arrived in 1890, maize was found to be grown here.
