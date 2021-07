Difference between revisions of "Maize"

Maize, ground to mealie meal and made into sadza, is and has always been the staple diet of the majority of Zimbabweans. White maize (sometimes Flint Maize) as opposed to yellow maize or 'corn' is the most common in Africa.

History

When the Pioneer Column arrived in 1890, maize was found to be grown here, and they obtained seed from them. In 1903, the Department of Agriculture was formed, a journal was published, and experimental farms were established, all with the objective of producing sufficient product to be exported. About 50 000 bags were grown then, all consumed locally. In 1909, enough was produced to allow for substantial exports. In 1921, a survey showed that that year's crop of 1 200 000 bags was produced by 963 farmers. A breeding programme began in 1932, and seed was available by 1949 - 1950.

Falling prices around 1931 led to the formation of the Maize Control Board, then WW2 disruptions led to the Maize Control Act in 1940, which was replaced in 1950 by the Grain Marketing Act, which set up a government monopoly on most grains including beans, rapoko, sorghum, mhunga and others. In 1952 the Grain Marketing Board replaced the Maize Control Board and became, outside the subsistence economy, the sole authority for marketing grains in the country.

Production

1985 - 1986, area under maize was estimated at 200 000ha. Average yield 4.0 tonnes/ha. End 1983 - 84 (drought year), stocks held by GMB were 122 700 tonnes.

Maize Production 1979 - 1985 Farm Type 79/80 80/81 81/82 82/83 83/84 84/85 85/86 Large Commercial Area (000ha) 191 218 287 262 223 190 200 Yield (t/ha) 3 699 4 066 5 975 4 277 2 582 4 300 5 900 Small Commercial Area (000ha) 30 31 39 46 49 30 40 Yield (t/ha) n/a n/a 2 522 1 518 472 400 700 Communal Area (000ha) 600 900 1 114 1 100 1 050 1 136 1 188 Crop reaped 420 700 957 595 285 454 1712 Est. Total (000t) 1 160 1 625 2 767 1 706 844 1 283 2 960



