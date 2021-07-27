Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Maize Control Act"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
The '''Maize Control Act of 1931 and 1934''' was a colonial legislation that was created to protect and benefit the settler farmer during the Great Depression of the 1930s.
+
The '''Maize Control Act of 1931 and 1934''' was a colonial legislation that was created to protect and benefit the settler farmer during the Great Depression of the '''1930'''s.
  
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Historic]]
 +
[[Category:History]]
 +
[[Category:Historical]]
  
 
[[Category:Historic]]
 
[[Category:Historic]]
 
[[Category:History]]
 
[[Category:History]]
 
[[Category:Historical]]
 
[[Category:Historical]]

Latest revision as of 14:01, 27 July 2021

The Maize Control Act of 1931 and 1934 was a colonial legislation that was created to protect and benefit the settler farmer during the Great Depression of the 1930s.


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Maize_Control_Act&oldid=108797"