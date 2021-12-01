In July 2018, Maja Mafunga was elected to Ward 20 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 569 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Rushinga RDC with 569 votes, beating Nyamhandu Shereni of NPF with 37 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]