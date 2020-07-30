Difference between revisions of "Major Playaz"

Major Playaz

Major Playaz was a Zimbabwean hip hop group formed by the coming together of three guys - Benson Chihava, Thomas and Richard Marufu. In 2001, Major Playaz made a breakthrough with a single titled Shake Muzimba produced by Delani Makhalima, who owned Galaxy Records.[1]

Background

When three guys – Benson Chihava, Thomas and Richard Marufu – met to form a hip-hop outfit called Major Playaz it was almost by coincidence. They came from different backgrounds and had different approach to music but shared the same vision to rock the stage. It was a talent search held in Harare as far back as 2001 that gave birth to the group, Major Playaz. The trio did not know each other prior to the show and were only brought together through the love of music.

So impressed were the judges that they advised the three to form a group and since the guys needed to continue with their music they agreed. “The way we got together was really almost by coincidence. We took part in a talent show as individuals and after the performance the organisers wanted the three of us to go through to the finals and they told us to combine as a group.

“The reason for that was that they could not pay us as individuals but rather as a group and so they said we should come together as a group and we agreed. “From then on, we became to be known as Major Playaz. Doe-Boy and Thomas aka Dutch were so were into rapping and I was a singer,” Benson Chihava more popularly known as Chyllur (pronounced as Chiller) said. It was Richard aka Doe-Boy who suggested the name Major Playaz.

According to Chyllur, the group took off to a good start as at that time there were other American teen groups such as B2K and Jagged Edge which were rocking the airwaves. With Chyllur providing his addictive melodies and hooks on every song, the two rappers, Doe-Boy and Dutch waxed lyrical on the bouncy hip-hop gems like no man’s business.

Soon Major Playaz became a brand popular among the youths in the capital Harare. Almost week in, week out, they would tour around Zimbabwe performing sold out concerts including guest appearances at different schools’ promos. They were also crowd favourites at Miss Teen Zim and Miss Schools beauty contests. To compliment their style of music, Major Playaz were also fashion icon in their own right. They brought so much swag to the game and everybody loved them for that.

In the summer of 2003, Major Playaz dropped their hugely successful single Come 2 Party taken off the album titled The Construction. This time, the group moved from Galaxy Records to Wheels of Fortune Studio owned by the late revered producer Fortune Mparutsa. Come 2 Party was a club banger by any standard and since its release Major Playaz topped the charts once again. The group scaled dizzy heights which meant more shows and big endorsements along the way. The group’s popularity went up following the release of the video. The video was also one of the first videos from Zimbabwe to be played on Channel O and MTV Base.

Discography

The Construction (2003)

Raising The Bar (2007)[2]













References