Difference between revisions of "Makanaka Wakatama"

Makanaka Wakatama is a Zimbabwean former television personality.==

Background

She was impregnated by businessman Obvious Sambadzi when she was below 16 – the legal age of consent in Zimbabwe. They had two children Tamiriraishe, and Anotidaishe.[1] Her mother Memory Gwata tried to stop the marriage but Makanaka claimed she loved her husband.[2]

Education

She attended Dominican Convent High School in Harare.[1]