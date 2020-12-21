Difference between revisions of "Makanaka Wakatama"
Makanaka Wakatama is a Zimbabwean former television personality.
Background
She was impregnated by businessman Obvious Sambadzi when she was below 16 – the legal age of consent in Zimbabwe. They had two children Tamiriraishe, and Anotidaishe.[1] Her mother Memory Gwata tried to stop the marriage but Makanaka claimed she loved her husband.[2]
Education
She attended Dominican Convent High School in Harare.[1]
