Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Makanaka Wakatama"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Makanaka Wakatama''' is a Zimbabwean former television personality.== ==Background== She was impregnated by businessman Obvious Sambadzi when she was below 16 –...")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Makanaka Wakatama''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] former television personality.==
+
'''Makanaka Wakatama''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] former television personality sho used to present [[Star Kidz]] on [[ZBC]] with [[Tinevimbo Chimbetete]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 7: Line 7:
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
  
She attended [[Dominican Convent High School]] in Harare.<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2010/06/2010-06-30-ditched-makanaka-sues-hubby/?cn-reloaded=1 Ditched Makanaka sues hubby], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 30, 2010, Retrieved: December 21, 2020</ref>
+
She attended [[Dominican Convent]] in Harare. She failed to finish school after she fell pregnant in Form 3.<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2010/06/2010-06-30-ditched-makanaka-sues-hubby/?cn-reloaded=1 Ditched Makanaka sues hubby], ''NewsDay'', Published: June 30, 2010, Retrieved: December 21, 2020</ref>
 +
 
 +
==Career==
 +
 
 +
Makanaka appeared on [[ZBC]]'s [[Star Kidz]] alongside [[Tinevimbo Chimbetete]] until 2006 when she fell pregnant.<ref name="ND"/>
 +
 
 +
===Makanaka Trust===
 +
 
 +
In 2014 it was reported that she had formed the Makanaka Trust which is focused on advocating for the rights of women and children but with a special interest on child marriages.<ref name="Standard">Obey Manayiti, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/08/10/makanakas-story-agony-rebirth/ Makanaka’s story of agony, rebirth], ''The Standard'', Published August 10, 2014, Retrieved: December 21, 2020</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Revision as of 08:02, 21 December 2020

Makanaka Wakatama is a Zimbabwean former television personality sho used to present Star Kidz on ZBC with Tinevimbo Chimbetete.

Background

She was impregnated by businessman Obvious Sambadzi when she was below 16 – the legal age of consent in Zimbabwe. They had two children Tamiriraishe, and Anotidaishe.[1] Her mother Memory Gwata tried to stop the marriage but Makanaka claimed she loved her husband.[2]

Education

She attended Dominican Convent in Harare. She failed to finish school after she fell pregnant in Form 3.[1]

Career

Makanaka appeared on ZBC's Star Kidz alongside Tinevimbo Chimbetete until 2006 when she fell pregnant.[1]

Makanaka Trust

In 2014 it was reported that she had formed the Makanaka Trust which is focused on advocating for the rights of women and children but with a special interest on child marriages.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Ditched Makanaka sues hubby, NewsDay, Published: June 30, 2010, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
  2. I tried to stop Makanaka’s marriage: Mother Time to move beyond blame game and save other children … Makanaka Wakatama, Published: February 19, 2018, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
  3. Obey Manayiti, Makanaka’s story of agony, rebirth, The Standard, Published August 10, 2014, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Makanaka_Wakatama&oldid=95866"