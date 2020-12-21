Difference between revisions of "Makanaka Wakatama"
Revision as of 08:02, 21 December 2020
Makanaka Wakatama is a Zimbabwean former television personality sho used to present Star Kidz on ZBC with Tinevimbo Chimbetete.
Background
She was impregnated by businessman Obvious Sambadzi when she was below 16 – the legal age of consent in Zimbabwe. They had two children Tamiriraishe, and Anotidaishe.[1] Her mother Memory Gwata tried to stop the marriage but Makanaka claimed she loved her husband.[2]
Education
She attended Dominican Convent in Harare. She failed to finish school after she fell pregnant in Form 3.[1]
Career
Makanaka appeared on ZBC's Star Kidz alongside Tinevimbo Chimbetete until 2006 when she fell pregnant.[1]
Makanaka Trust
In 2014 it was reported that she had formed the Makanaka Trust which is focused on advocating for the rights of women and children but with a special interest on child marriages.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Ditched Makanaka sues hubby, NewsDay, Published: June 30, 2010, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
- ↑ I tried to stop Makanaka’s marriage: Mother Time to move beyond blame game and save other children … Makanaka Wakatama, Published: February 19, 2018, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
- ↑ Obey Manayiti, Makanaka’s story of agony, rebirth, The Standard, Published August 10, 2014, Retrieved: December 21, 2020