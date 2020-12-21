Difference between revisions of "Makanaka Wakatama"

In 2014 it was reported that she had formed the Makanaka Trust which is focused on advocating for the rights of women and children but with a special interest on child marriages.<ref name="Standard">Obey Manayiti, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2014/08/10/makanakas-story-agony-rebirth/ Makanaka’s story of agony, rebirth], ''The Standard'', Published August 10, 2014 , Retrieved: December 21, 2020</ref>

Makanaka Wakatama is a Zimbabwean former television personality sho used to present Star Kidz on ZBC with Tinevimbo Chimbetete.

Background

She was impregnated by businessman Obvious Sambadzi when she was below 16 – the legal age of consent in Zimbabwe. They had two children Tamiriraishe, and Anotidaishe.[1] Her mother Memory Gwata tried to stop the marriage but Makanaka claimed she loved her husband.[2]

Education

She attended Dominican Convent in Harare. She failed to finish school after she fell pregnant in Form 3.[1]

Career

Makanaka appeared on ZBC's Star Kidz alongside Tinevimbo Chimbetete until 2006 when she fell pregnant.[1]

Makanaka Trust

In 2014 it was reported that she had formed the Makanaka Trust which is focused on advocating for the rights of women and children but with a special interest on child marriages.[3]