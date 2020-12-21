Difference between revisions of "Makanaka Wakatama"

'''Makanaka Wakatama''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] former television personality sho used to present [[Star Kidz]] on [[ZBC]] with [[Tinevimbo Chimbetete]].

Background

She was impregnated by businessman Obvious Sambadzi when she was below 16 – the legal age of consent in Zimbabwe. They had two children Tamiriraishe, and Anotidaishe.[1] Her mother Memory Gwata tried to stop the marriage but Makanaka claimed she loved her husband.[2]

Education

She attended Dominican Convent in Harare. She failed to finish school after she fell pregnant in Form 3.[1]

Career

Makanaka appeared on ZBC's Star Kidz alongside Tinevimbo Chimbetete until 2006 when she fell pregnant.[1]

Makanaka Trust

In 2014 it was reported that she had formed the Makanaka Trust which is focused on advocating for the rights of women and children but with a special interest on child marriages.[3]