[[Category:Celebrities]]
 
Makanaka Wakatama
Makanaka-Wakatama.jpg
Makanaka Wakatama
ResidenceZimbabwe
Known forPresenting on ZBC
ChildrenTamiriraishe and Anotidaishe
Parent(s)Memory Gwata (mother)

Makanaka Wakatama is a Zimbabwean former television personality sho used to present Star Kidz on ZBC with Tinevimbo Chimbetete.

Background

She was impregnated by businessman Obvious Sambadzi when she was below 16 – the legal age of consent in Zimbabwe. They had two children Tamiriraishe, and Anotidaishe.[1] Her mother Memory Gwata tried to stop the marriage but Makanaka claimed she loved her husband.[2]

Education

She attended Dominican Convent in Harare. She failed to finish school after she fell pregnant in Form 3.[1]

Career

Makanaka appeared on ZBC's Star Kidz alongside Tinevimbo Chimbetete until 2006 when she fell pregnant.[1]

Makanaka Trust

In 2014 it was reported that she had formed the Makanaka Trust which is focused on advocating for the rights of women and children but with a special interest on child marriages.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Ditched Makanaka sues hubby, NewsDay, Published: June 30, 2010, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
  2. I tried to stop Makanaka’s marriage: Mother Time to move beyond blame game and save other children … Makanaka Wakatama, Published: February 19, 2018, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
  3. Obey Manayiti, Makanaka’s story of agony, rebirth, The Standard, Published August 10, 2014, Retrieved: December 21, 2020
